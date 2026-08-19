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RU

TAO in Chicago

TAO

About

The largest and most luxurious venue in the city, combining an Asian restaurant and a nightclub. The interior is styled like an ancient temple with a 10-foot bell, a huge staircase, and performances by world-class DJs.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

632 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
+12248880388
taogroup.com/venues/tao-asian-bistro-chicago

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday 10:30 - 22:00