Arbella in Chicago
About
An elegant and stylish bar that perfectly combines loft aesthetics with premium service. It features some of the city's best vinyl DJs, playing quality soul, funk, and house. Dark wood, leather sofas, and dim lighting.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
112 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00