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Kumiko in Chicago

Kumiko

About

A Japanese cocktail bar that regularly makes it into the list of the 50 best bars in the world. It's the embodiment of Japanese perfectionism and elegance. Minimalism, light wood, and complete silence. Here, they practice the Omakase philosophy for cocktails — the bartender selects drinks based on your mood and taste.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wine list
Full bar
Parking

Contacts

630 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60661
+13122852912
barkumiko.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 17:30 - 23:15
Thursday 17:30 - 23:15
Friday 17:30 - 23:30
Saturday 11:00 - 23:30
Sunday 11:00 - 23:15