Kumiko in Chicago
About
A Japanese cocktail bar that regularly makes it into the list of the 50 best bars in the world. It's the embodiment of Japanese perfectionism and elegance. Minimalism, light wood, and complete silence. Here, they practice the Omakase philosophy for cocktails — the bartender selects drinks based on your mood and taste.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wine list
Full bar
Parking
Contacts
630 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60661
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 17:30 - 23:15
Thursday 17:30 - 23:15
Friday 17:30 - 23:30
Saturday 11:00 - 23:30
Sunday 11:00 - 23:15