Sparrow in Chicago
About
This is old-school prestige of the Gold Coast area. Located in a 1927 building. The bar is styled like the lobby of a luxury Art Deco hotel. It has the best selection of rare rum in the city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
12 W Elm St, Chicago, IL 60610
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 03:00
Sunday 16:00 - 01:00