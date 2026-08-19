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Sparrow in Chicago

Sparrow

About

This is old-school prestige of the Gold Coast area. Located in a 1927 building. The bar is styled like the lobby of a luxury Art Deco hotel. It has the best selection of rare rum in the city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

12 W Elm St, Chicago, IL 60610
+13127250732
www.sparrowchicago.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 16:00 - 02:00
Thursday 16:00 - 02:00
Friday 16:00 - 02:00
Saturday 16:00 - 03:00
Sunday 16:00 - 01:00