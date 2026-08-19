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Celeste in Chicago

Celeste

About

A unique spot spread across four floors of a historic building. Each floor has its own vibe and level of exclusivity. 3rd Floor (Disco): A fancy hall inspired by Studio 54, with crystal chandeliers, gold wallpaper, and black marble floors. 4th Floor (Garden): A covered terrace with a retractable roof, surrounded by lush greenery, open all year round. They serve some of the best signature cocktails in town.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

111 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
+13128289000
celestedisco.com/deco-supper-club/#menus

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 17:00 - 04:00
Thursday 17:00 - 04:00
Friday 17:00 - 04:00
Saturday 19:00 - 05:00