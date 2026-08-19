Celeste in Chicago

About

A unique spot spread across four floors of a historic building. Each floor has its own vibe and level of exclusivity. 3rd Floor (Disco): A fancy hall inspired by Studio 54, with crystal chandeliers, gold wallpaper, and black marble floors. 4th Floor (Garden): A covered terrace with a retractable roof, surrounded by lush greenery, open all year round. They serve some of the best signature cocktails in town.