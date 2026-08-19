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PRYSM in Chicago

PRYSM

About

This is a three-level space covering over 1,000 sq. meters, designed for those who appreciate perfect sound and lighting. The club is equipped with one of the best acoustic systems in the world. Visuals are provided by huge LED panels that create an immersive effect. Inside, there's the private No.9 lounge, which you can only enter by invitation or with a high spend on bottle service.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1543 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642
+13125464141
www.prysmchicago.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday 22:00 - 04:00
Saturday 22:00 - 05:00
Sunday 22:00 - 04:00