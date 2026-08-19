PRYSM in Chicago
About
This is a three-level space covering over 1,000 sq. meters, designed for those who appreciate perfect sound and lighting. The club is equipped with one of the best acoustic systems in the world. Visuals are provided by huge LED panels that create an immersive effect. Inside, there's the private No.9 lounge, which you can only enter by invitation or with a high spend on bottle service.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1543 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday 22:00 - 04:00
Saturday 22:00 - 05:00
Sunday 22:00 - 04:00