Untitled Supper Club in Chicago
About
This is a speakeasy-style spot hidden in a basement behind a nondescript door. The club has several areas, including a library with one of the biggest whiskey collections in the US. On Thursdays, the famous Unbridled show happens here - a mix of cabaret, burlesque, and circus acts.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
111 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00