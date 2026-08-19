We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Untitled Supper Club in Chicago

Untitled Supper Club

About

This is a speakeasy-style spot hidden in a basement behind a nondescript door. The club has several areas, including a library with one of the biggest whiskey collections in the US. On Thursdays, the famous Unbridled show happens here - a mix of cabaret, burlesque, and circus acts.

Features

Seating
Wine list
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

111 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
+13128801511
untitledsupperclub.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 03:00