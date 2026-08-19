International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago
About
It's located in an old four-story mansion, which is a historical architectural landmark in itself. This is one of the few museums in the world devoted entirely to medicine. The collection has everything: from ancient Peruvian skulls with trepanation to the first X-ray machines and bloodletting tools.
Contacts
1524 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 17:00
Tuesday09:30 - 17:00
Wednesday09:30 - 17:00
Thursday09:30 - 17:00
Friday09:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00