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International Museum of Surgical Science in Chicago

International Museum of Surgical Science

About

It's located in an old four-story mansion, which is a historical architectural landmark in itself. This is one of the few museums in the world devoted entirely to medicine. The collection has everything: from ancient Peruvian skulls with trepanation to the first X-ray machines and bloodletting tools.

Contacts

1524 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
+13126426502
www.imss.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 17:00
Tuesday09:30 - 17:00
Wednesday09:30 - 17:00
Thursday09:30 - 17:00
Friday09:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00