Field Museum in Chicago

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This is a 'vault' of our planet's history — from dinosaurs to ancient civilizations. The museum's star is Sue the Tyrannosaurus, the most complete skeleton in the world. Next to her is the even bigger Maximo, which you can actually walk under. There's also the 'Inside Ancient Egypt' exhibit, a precise reconstruction of a mastaba where you can go down into burial chambers and see real mummies and papyrus scrolls.