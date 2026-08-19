Millennium Park in Chicago
About
The city's main landmark and one of the most visited spots in the world. Cloud Gate sculpture: A huge reflective 'bean' by Anish Kapoor. It mirrors the entire sky and surrounding skyscrapers, making a perfect backdrop for photos. Crown Fountain: Two 15-meter towers with LED screens showing changing faces of Chicago residents.
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 23:00
Thursday 06:00 - 23:00
Friday 06:00 - 23:00
Saturday 06:00 - 23:00
Sunday 06:00 - 23:00