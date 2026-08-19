We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Smyth in Chicago

Smyth

About

The married couple Shields and Yu created Smyth as an ode to the nature of the Midwest. They grow their own greens, vegetables, and microgreens on the restaurant's rooftop, and also work with small farmers in Illinois. In their kitchen, they actively use fermentation, pickling, smoking, and sous-vide to bring out the depth of flavor in simple ingredients.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

177 N Ada St #101, Chicago, IL 60607
+17739133773
www.smythchicago.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:00
Saturday 17:00 - 21:00