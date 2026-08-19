Smyth in Chicago
About
The married couple Shields and Yu created Smyth as an ode to the nature of the Midwest. They grow their own greens, vegetables, and microgreens on the restaurant's rooftop, and also work with small farmers in Illinois. In their kitchen, they actively use fermentation, pickling, smoking, and sous-vide to bring out the depth of flavor in simple ingredients.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
177 N Ada St #101, Chicago, IL 60607
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 21:00
Thursday 17:00 - 21:00
Friday 17:00 - 21:00
Saturday 17:00 - 21:00