Moody Tongue in Chicago
About
This is the only brewpub in the world to have a Michelin star. Chef Wentworth creates dishes specifically designed to pair with craft beer brewed right here at Moody Tongue Brewing Company. Instead of wine, each dish is served with beer — from light lagers to robust imperial stouts.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Contacts
2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday16:30 - 22:00
Thursday16:30 - 22:00
Friday16:30 - 22:00
Saturday16:30 - 22:00