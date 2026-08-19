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Moody Tongue in Chicago

Moody Tongue

About

This is the only brewpub in the world to have a Michelin star. Chef Wentworth creates dishes specifically designed to pair with craft beer brewed right here at Moody Tongue Brewing Company. Instead of wine, each dish is served with beer — from light lagers to robust imperial stouts.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes

Contacts

2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
+13126005111
www.moodytongue.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday16:30 - 22:00
Thursday16:30 - 22:00
Friday16:30 - 22:00
Saturday16:30 - 22:00