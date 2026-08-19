Schwa in Chicago
About
The legendary rebel restaurant, famous for its boldness and exclusivity. There's no phone here (reservations are only by email), heavy music plays in the kitchen, and Chef Karlson might come out to greet guests in a T-shirt. But behind this informality lies brilliant cuisine: molecular experiments, unexpected combinations, and impeccable taste.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Wine list
Contacts
1466 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 21:00
Thursday 18:00 - 21:00
Friday 18:00 - 21:00
Saturday 18:00 - 21:00