We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Schwa in Chicago

Schwa

About

The legendary rebel restaurant, famous for its boldness and exclusivity. There's no phone here (reservations are only by email), heavy music plays in the kitchen, and Chef Karlson might come out to greet guests in a T-shirt. But behind this informality lies brilliant cuisine: molecular experiments, unexpected combinations, and impeccable taste.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Wine list

Contacts

1466 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
+17732521466
schwarestaurant.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 21:00
Thursday 18:00 - 21:00
Friday 18:00 - 21:00
Saturday 18:00 - 21:00