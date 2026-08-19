Omakase Yume in Chicago
About
This is a classic omakase in a cozy, unpretentious spot. Chef Akimoto, who’s Japanese, personally slices fish flown in from Japan and makes the rice following a traditional recipe with red vinegar. There are just 8 seats at the counter, so every guest gets to watch the whole culinary show.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
651 W Washington Blvd Ste 101, Chicago, IL 60661
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:30
Thursday 17:00 - 22:30
Friday 17:00 - 22:30
Saturday 17:00 - 22:30