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Omakase Yume in Chicago

Omakase Yume

About

This is a classic omakase in a cozy, unpretentious spot. Chef Akimoto, who’s Japanese, personally slices fish flown in from Japan and makes the rice following a traditional recipe with red vinegar. There are just 8 seats at the counter, so every guest gets to watch the whole culinary show.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

651 W Washington Blvd Ste 101, Chicago, IL 60661
+13122651610
omakaseyume.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 17:00 - 22:30
Thursday 17:00 - 22:30
Friday 17:00 - 22:30
Saturday 17:00 - 22:30