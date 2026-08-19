Alinea in Chicago
About
A place where food turns into art, and every meal becomes a performance. Here, the lines between dishes and food blur: plates are served on edible cushions, sauces are painted right on the table, and aromas are delivered using special diffusers.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1723 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00