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Alinea in Chicago

Alinea

About

A place where food turns into art, and every meal becomes a performance. Here, the lines between dishes and food blur: plates are served on edible cushions, sauces are painted right on the table, and aromas are delivered using special diffusers.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1723 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
www.alinearestaurant.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00