Bootshaus in Cologne
About
The club is located in a former shipyard building and is divided into three areas: Mainstage, BLCKBX, and Dreherei. International stars such as David Guetta and Tiësto perform here. The atmosphere is electrifying, with spectacular laser shows, fire installations, and a state-of-the-art sound system. It's the perfect place if you're looking for a large-scale party that lasts until dawn.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
DJ sets
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Auenweg 173, 51063 Mülheim
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday23:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00