Bootshaus in Cologne

About

The club is located in a former shipyard building and is divided into three areas: Mainstage, BLCKBX, and Dreherei. International stars such as David Guetta and Tiësto perform here. The atmosphere is electrifying, with spectacular laser shows, fire installations, and a state-of-the-art sound system. It's the perfect place if you're looking for a large-scale party that lasts until dawn.