Rosebud in Cologne
About
Rosebud Bar is a legendary establishment with a rich history that has remained faithful to the traditions of the classic American cocktail school for decades. Dim lighting, a dark interior, and a long bar counter create the atmosphere of a timeless noir setting. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, the bar focuses on perfecting classic recipes and delivering clean, well-balanced flavors.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Heinsbergstraße 20, 50674 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00