We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Bar Little Link in Cologne

Bar Little Link

About

This venue represents the avant-garde side of upscale Cologne, where innovation meets timeless luxury. The bar’s design follows an elegant loft concept, blending industrial elements with the refined comfort of plush, high-end seating. It is renowned for its approach to molecular mixology, turning every cocktail order into a scientific experiment complete with extraordinary presentation and unexpected sensory experiences.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Maastrichter Str. 20, 50672 Köln
+4915679782201

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:30