Bar Little Link in Cologne
About
This venue represents the avant-garde side of upscale Cologne, where innovation meets timeless luxury. The bar’s design follows an elegant loft concept, blending industrial elements with the refined comfort of plush, high-end seating. It is renowned for its approach to molecular mixology, turning every cocktail order into a scientific experiment complete with extraordinary presentation and unexpected sensory experiences.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Maastrichter Str. 20, 50672 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:30