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Vanity Club Cologne in Cologne

Vanity Club Cologne

About

This is the epicenter of glamour in the Belgian Quarter, seamlessly combining fine dining with late-night dancing. The interior is striking, featuring an abundance of mirrors, neon lighting, and luxurious lounge areas with premium finishes. The evening begins with an elegant dinner and gradually transforms into a high-energy party around midnight. The music focuses on stylish House tracks and the latest international chart hits. A fashionable crowd gathers here, including models, influencers, and some of the city's most recognizable social figures.

Features

Live music
DJ sets
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Seating

Contacts

Hohenzollernring 16, 50672 Köln
+491712226665

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday23:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00