Diamonds in Cologne
About
The multi-level venue features exclusive VIP booths that allow guests to enjoy the show from an elevated vantage point. Its dark-toned interior, accented with crystal details, creates the atmosphere of a private luxury jewelry showroom. The music program focuses on high-quality R&B, vocal house, and live performances by international artists.
Features
DJ sets
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Hohenzollernring 90, 50672 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday23:00 - 05:00
Friday23:00 - 05:00
Saturday23:00 - 05:00