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Diamonds in Cologne

Diamonds

About

The multi-level venue features exclusive VIP booths that allow guests to enjoy the show from an elevated vantage point. Its dark-toned interior, accented with crystal details, creates the atmosphere of a private luxury jewelry showroom. The music program focuses on high-quality R&B, vocal house, and live performances by international artists.

Features

DJ sets
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating

Contacts

Hohenzollernring 90, 50672 Köln
+491785173273

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday23:00 - 05:00
Friday23:00 - 05:00
Saturday23:00 - 05:00