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Toddy Tapper in Cologne

Toddy Tapper

About

The venue’s concept is built around the use of exotic spices, Asian flavor notes, and rare spirits such as arak. Each visit becomes an exploration of new flavor combinations that are difficult to find elsewhere in Germany. The bar’s design blends elegance with a playful touch, making it a popular spot both for dates and for gatherings with friends.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Schillingstraße 27, 50670 Köln
+4922144707408

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 22:00