Ona Mor in Cologne
About
An intimate space with dark wood finishes and subdued lighting creates an atmosphere of mystery and exclusivity. The owners pay almost obsessive attention to detail, from the shape of the ice to the perfect serving temperature of each glass. The cocktail menu changes seasonally, offering guests unique combinations of premium ingredients sourced from around the world.
Features
Live music
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Roonstraße 94, 50674 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday20:00 - 00:00
Wednesday20:00 - 00:00
Thursday20:00 - 00:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 00:00