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Ona Mor in Cologne

Ona Mor

About

An intimate space with dark wood finishes and subdued lighting creates an atmosphere of mystery and exclusivity. The owners pay almost obsessive attention to detail, from the shape of the ice to the perfect serving temperature of each glass. The cocktail menu changes seasonally, offering guests unique combinations of premium ingredients sourced from around the world.

Features

Live music
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Roonstraße 94, 50674 Köln
+4922116874524

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday20:00 - 00:00
Wednesday20:00 - 00:00
Thursday20:00 - 00:00
Friday20:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday20:00 - 00:00