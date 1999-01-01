Spirits in Cologne
About
This legendary cocktail bar, opened in 1999, is considered one of the cornerstones of the city’s nightlife and regularly receives awards for excellence in mixology. The interior is designed in the style of a classic speakeasy, featuring dim lighting and comfortable leather armchairs that create a sense of privacy and intimacy. The bartenders can craft a personalized cocktail based on your preferences, even if it is not listed on the menu.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Engelbertstraße 63, 50674 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00