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Spirits in Cologne

Spirits

About

This legendary cocktail bar, opened in 1999, is considered one of the cornerstones of the city’s nightlife and regularly receives awards for excellence in mixology. The interior is designed in the style of a classic speakeasy, featuring dim lighting and comfortable leather armchairs that create a sense of privacy and intimacy. The bartenders can craft a personalized cocktail based on your preferences, even if it is not listed on the menu.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Engelbertstraße 63, 50674 Köln
+4922120538044

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 03:00
Saturday18:00 - 03:00