Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum in Cologne
About
This ethnological museum is dedicated to the cultures of the world’s peoples and offers a unique perspective on the diversity of human experience. Its exhibits include everyday objects, clothing, and dwellings that reflect the lives of various communities. The museum was founded on the basis of the private collection of Wilhelm Joest and now occupies a modern building opened in 2010.
Contacts
Cäcilienstraße 29-33, 50676 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00