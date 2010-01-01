We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum in Cologne

Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum

About

This ethnological museum is dedicated to the cultures of the world’s peoples and offers a unique perspective on the diversity of human experience. Its exhibits include everyday objects, clothing, and dwellings that reflect the lives of various communities. The museum was founded on the basis of the private collection of Wilhelm Joest and now occupies a modern building opened in 2010.

Contacts

Cäcilienstraße 29-33, 50676 Köln
+4922122131356

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00