Dufthaus 4711 in Cologne
About
Here you can purchase products from the 4711 brand, and on the second floor there is a small museum dedicated to the history of the label. The carillon (bell chimes): bells installed on the facade of the building play melodies every hour (from 9:00 to 19:00), such as “La Marseillaise,” accompanied by moving figurines.
Contacts
Glockengasse 4, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 18:30
Tuesday09:30 - 18:30
Wednesday09:30 - 18:30
Thursday09:30 - 18:30
Friday09:30 - 18:30
Saturday09:30 - 18:00