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Dufthaus 4711 in Cologne

Dufthaus 4711

About

Here you can purchase products from the 4711 brand, and on the second floor there is a small museum dedicated to the history of the label. The carillon (bell chimes): bells installed on the facade of the building play melodies every hour (from 9:00 to 19:00), such as “La Marseillaise,” accompanied by moving figurines.

Contacts

Glockengasse 4, 50667 Köln
+4922127099911

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 18:30
Tuesday09:30 - 18:30
Wednesday09:30 - 18:30
Thursday09:30 - 18:30
Friday09:30 - 18:30
Saturday09:30 - 18:00