Glashaus Restaurant in Cologne
About
This restaurant at the Hyatt Regency is renowned for its breathtaking view of Cologne Cathedral through its floor-to-ceiling glass façade. The cuisine offers an elegant blend of international favorites and contemporary European classics. The bright and spacious interior makes it a popular destination for Sunday brunches and romantic dinners alike. The high level of comfort fully reflects the standards of a five-star hotel.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Kennedy-Ufer 2a, 50679 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday06:00 - 22:00
Thursday06:00 - 22:00
Friday06:00 - 22:00
Saturday06:00 - 22:00
Sunday06:00 - 15:30