We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Glashaus Restaurant in Cologne

Glashaus Restaurant

About

This restaurant at the Hyatt Regency is renowned for its breathtaking view of Cologne Cathedral through its floor-to-ceiling glass façade. The cuisine offers an elegant blend of international favorites and contemporary European classics. The bright and spacious interior makes it a popular destination for Sunday brunches and romantic dinners alike. The high level of comfort fully reflects the standards of a five-star hotel.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Kennedy-Ufer 2a, 50679 Köln
+4922182811760

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 22:00
Tuesday06:00 - 22:00
Wednesday06:00 - 22:00
Thursday06:00 - 22:00
Friday06:00 - 22:00
Saturday06:00 - 22:00
Sunday06:00 - 15:30