Phaedra in Cologne
About
This Greek restaurant completely shatters the stereotype of the simple taverna. The owner and chef have created a space where traditional Balkan and Mediterranean flavors are reimagined through the lens of fine dining. The minimalist interior, featuring natural stone and wood accents, creates a calm, almost meditative atmosphere that allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the dining experience.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Elsaßstraße 30, 50677 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00