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Phaedra in Cologne

Phaedra

About

This Greek restaurant completely shatters the stereotype of the simple taverna. The owner and chef have created a space where traditional Balkan and Mediterranean flavors are reimagined through the lens of fine dining. The minimalist interior, featuring natural stone and wood accents, creates a calm, almost meditative atmosphere that allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the dining experience.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Elsaßstraße 30, 50677 Köln
+4922116826625

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00