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Le Moissonnier Bistro in Cologne

Le Moissonnier Bistro

About

The menu is filled with authentic French flavors, ranging from classic pâtés to elaborate meat dishes served in rich, flavorful sauces. The Art Deco interior, with its abundance of mirrors and closely arranged tables, transports guests straight to the heart of Paris. This is a place that attracts true gourmets who value the warmth of shared conversation just as much as the craftsmanship behind each dish.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Krefelder Str. 25, 50670 Köln
+49221729479

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 16:30
Wednesday12:00 - 16:30
Thursday12:00 - 16:30
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 17:30