Peters Brauhaus in Cologne
About
Inside, guests are welcomed by cozy dining rooms adorned with stained-glass windows and murals that tell the story of the region’s brewing heritage. The menu features a wide selection of meat specialties and seasonal dishes prepared according to traditional recipes. It is an excellent choice for large groups and for anyone seeking that authentic, unmistakable local flavor.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Vegan dishes
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Mühlengasse 1, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00
Saturday11:30 - 00:00
Sunday11:30 - 21:30