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Peters Brauhaus in Cologne

Peters Brauhaus

About

Inside, guests are welcomed by cozy dining rooms adorned with stained-glass windows and murals that tell the story of the region’s brewing heritage. The menu features a wide selection of meat specialties and seasonal dishes prepared according to traditional recipes. It is an excellent choice for large groups and for anyone seeking that authentic, unmistakable local flavor.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Vegan dishes
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Mühlengasse 1, 50667 Köln
+492212573950

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:00
Tuesday11:30 - 23:00
Wednesday11:30 - 23:00
Thursday11:30 - 23:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00
Saturday11:30 - 00:00
Sunday11:30 - 21:30