Ox & Klee in Cologne
About
Chef Daniel Gottschlich’s concept, “The Art of Taste,” focuses on six fundamental taste sensations. Guests are invited to enjoy tasting menus while overlooking the harbor and the Rhine, creating a dining experience that combines refined cuisine with impressive waterfront views.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Im Zollhafen 18, 50678 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday18:30 - 00:00