Maximilian Lorenz in Cologne
About
The restaurant offers two tasting menu concepts: “Never Forget Your Roots,” which focuses on regional ingredients, and “Inspiration,” featuring bolder, globally influenced flavor combinations. The interior is designed in an elegant contemporary style, providing a refined setting for the dining experience. Particular attention is given to wine pairings. It is an ideal destination for those who want to experience modern German cuisine at its finest.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Johannisstraße 64, 50668 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00