Sahila - The Restaurant in Cologne
About
This project by chef Julia Komp is a reflection of her journey around the world and her passion for Eastern aromas and flavors. The restaurant’s menu is an exciting culinary map of the globe, where traditional Moroccan, Lebanese, and Indian influences are reimagined through the lens of fine dining. The interior is designed in warm tones with elegant Eastern-inspired décor, creating an atmosphere that feels both inviting and sophisticated.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Kämmergasse 18, 50676 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00