Taku in Cologne
About
This restaurant is considered the finest representative of Asian fusion cuisine in Cologne. The chef masterfully combines Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese culinary traditions with modern European cooking techniques. The menu is centered around premium-quality seafood and exotic spices, creating dishes that are both refined and inventive. The minimalist Eastern-inspired interior promotes a sense of calm, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the gastronomic experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Trankgasse 5, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 21:30
Wednesday18:30 - 21:30
Thursday18:30 - 21:30
Friday18:30 - 21:30
Saturday18:30 - 21:30