Hanse Stube in Cologne
About
Known as the “living room of Cologne,” this restaurant has remained a bastion of elegance and classic hospitality for more than half a century. It honors the traditions of French cuisine while complementing them with the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from the North Rhine-Westphalia region. One of its signature features is the traditional silver-service presentation, which adds a sense of ceremony and refinement to every meal. The extensive wine list includes both the great châteaux of France and outstanding German Rieslings from carefully selected private wineries.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Trankgasse 1, 50667 Köln
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00