Ruby in Copenhagen
About
A legendary bar housed in a historic building by the canal. It combines classic elegance with Scandinavian minimalism and is regularly featured in global rankings of the world's best bars.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Nybrogade 10, 1203 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00