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RU

Ruby in Copenhagen

Ruby

About

A legendary bar housed in a historic building by the canal. It combines classic elegance with Scandinavian minimalism and is regularly featured in global rankings of the world's best bars.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Nybrogade 10, 1203 København
+4533931203

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00