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RU

Curfew in Copenhagen

Curfew

About

A speakeasy-style hidden bar in the Vesterbro district, with an entrance concealed behind what appears to be a library. The interior is inspired by the Prohibition era, featuring live jazz and vintage decor.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Vesterbrogade 20, 1620 København
+4529299276

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 01:00
Wednesday19:00 - 01:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:30
Saturday19:00 - 02:30
Sunday19:00 - 01:00