Brønnum in Copenhagen
About
A famous historic cocktail bar. Housed in a building with more than 125 years of history, it is known for its elegant yet relaxed old-school atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
August Bournonvilles Passage 1, 1055 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00