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RU

Brønnum in Copenhagen

Brønnum

About

A famous historic cocktail bar. Housed in a building with more than 125 years of history, it is known for its elegant yet relaxed old-school atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

August Bournonvilles Passage 1, 1055 København
+4588440404

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00