1656 Cocktail Bar in Copenhagen
About
A “secret” bar in Copenhagen’s Vesterbro district, known for its intimate speakeasy atmosphere and innovative seasonal cocktails. The venue has no prominent signage, and its entrance is often covered in graffiti, making it a true hidden gem for those seeking a more secluded experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Gasværksvej 33, 1656 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00