We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

1656 Cocktail Bar in Copenhagen

1656 Cocktail Bar

About

A “secret” bar in Copenhagen’s Vesterbro district, known for its intimate speakeasy atmosphere and innovative seasonal cocktails. The venue has no prominent signage, and its entrance is often covered in graffiti, making it a true hidden gem for those seeking a more secluded experience.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Gasværksvej 33, 1656 København

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00