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Werkstatt in Copenhagen

Werkstatt

About

During the day, you can enjoy cold drinks and a variety of events, including art exhibitions, talks, and live music. In the evening and at night, Werkstatt transforms into a nightclub and bar, inviting guests to party with a diverse lineup of DJs and musicians.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Refshalevej 167A, 1432 København
+4533930760

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:30