Werkstatt in Copenhagen
About
During the day, you can enjoy cold drinks and a variety of events, including art exhibitions, talks, and live music. In the evening and at night, Werkstatt transforms into a nightclub and bar, inviting guests to party with a diverse lineup of DJs and musicians.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Refshalevej 167A, 1432 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:30