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Københavns Museum in Copenhagen

Københavns Museum

About

A museum dedicated to the history of the city itself. It is especially interesting after a recent renovation. Here, you can trace Copenhagen’s development from a small fishing village to a modern capital, as well as see archaeological finds discovered during urban construction projects.

Contacts

Stormgade 18, 1555 København
+4521764366

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00