Københavns Museum in Copenhagen
About
A museum dedicated to the history of the city itself. It is especially interesting after a recent renovation. Here, you can trace Copenhagen’s development from a small fishing village to a modern capital, as well as see archaeological finds discovered during urban construction projects.
Contacts
Stormgade 18, 1555 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00