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Davids Samling in Copenhagen

Davids Samling

About

In addition to its famous collection of Islamic art, the upper floors house one of the finest collections of Danish painting and applied arts from the 18th-19th centuries. Artists such as Hammershøi, Købke, and masters of Danish modernism are displayed in beautifully restored interiors. Admission is free.

Contacts

Kronprinsessegade 30, 1306 København
+4533734949

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00