Davids Samling in Copenhagen
About
In addition to its famous collection of Islamic art, the upper floors house one of the finest collections of Danish painting and applied arts from the 18th-19th centuries. Artists such as Hammershøi, Købke, and masters of Danish modernism are displayed in beautifully restored interiors. Admission is free.
Contacts
Kronprinsessegade 30, 1306 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00