Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen
About
A lush, green museum under a glass dome, founded by the brewer Carl Jacobsen. Its highlights include a stunning collection of French Impressionists (Renoir, Monet, Degas) and an extensive collection of ancient antiquities—from Ancient Egypt with mummies to Greece and Rome.
Contacts
Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00