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Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen

Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek

About

A lush, green museum under a glass dome, founded by the brewer Carl Jacobsen. Its highlights include a stunning collection of French Impressionists (Renoir, Monet, Degas) and an extensive collection of ancient antiquities—from Ancient Egypt with mummies to Greece and Rome.

Contacts

Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København
+4533418141

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00