Christiansborg in Copenhagen
About
The palace where the Parliament sits. In addition to its lavish royal halls (still used for official receptions), the building hides the ruins of Bishop Absalon’s castle beneath it, which marked the founding of the city. Be sure to climb the tower—it offers the best free view over the city.
Contacts
Prins Jørgens Gård 5, 1218 København
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday22:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00