The Castle Club in Cyprus
About
The island's largest club, with a 30-year history, features three music halls featuring various genres (house, techno, urban), 14 bars, and a huge open-air terrace. It can accommodate up to 4,000 people.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Contacts
20 - 22 Louka Louka, Ayia Napa 5330
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00