We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The Castle Club in Cyprus

The Castle Club

About

The island's largest club, with a 30-year history, features three music halls featuring various genres (house, techno, urban), 14 bars, and a huge open-air terrace. It can accommodate up to 4,000 people.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

20 - 22 Louka Louka, Ayia Napa 5330
+35797775550

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00