Library Bar in Cyprus
About
Located in the old town, this is a sophisticated and upscale bar with a focus on gin and rare cocktails. People come here for the aesthetics and relaxed conversation.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Themidos 1, Limassol 3036
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:30
Tuesday18:00 - 00:30
Wednesday18:00 - 00:30
Thursday18:00 - 00:30
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday18:00 - 01:30
Sunday18:00 - 00:30