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Columbia Beach (Beach Club & Restaurant) in Cyprus

Columbia Beach (Beach Club & Restaurant)

About

This is a stylish beach club and restaurant located right in Limassol. A modern and prestigious venue with a pool, bars, and DJ sets.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Προμαχών Ελευθερίας 6, Agios Athanasios 4103
+35725321500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 02:00
Tuesday09:00 - 02:00
Wednesday09:00 - 02:00
Thursday09:00 - 02:00
Friday09:00 - 02:00
Saturday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday09:00 - 02:00