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Lost + Found Drinkery in Cyprus

Lost + Found Drinkery

About

This world-renowned cocktail bar in Nicosia, Cyprus, has been repeatedly named one of the world's 50 best bars. It's renowned for its innovative mixology, cozy retro atmosphere, and professional bartending team.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

38 Lord Byron Street, 1096, Nicosia 1096

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:30
Tuesday18:00 - 00:30
Wednesday18:00 - 00:30
Thursday18:00 - 00:30
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday19:00 - 01:30
Sunday19:00 - 00:00