Lost + Found Drinkery in Cyprus
About
This world-renowned cocktail bar in Nicosia, Cyprus, has been repeatedly named one of the world's 50 best bars. It's renowned for its innovative mixology, cozy retro atmosphere, and professional bartending team.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
38 Lord Byron Street, 1096, Nicosia 1096
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:30
Tuesday18:00 - 00:30
Wednesday18:00 - 00:30
Thursday18:00 - 00:30
Friday18:00 - 01:30
Saturday19:00 - 01:30
Sunday19:00 - 00:00