Piedra All Day Cafe Lounge Bar in Cyprus
About
This popular and stylish establishment is located in the Old Town of Paphos, Cyprus. The bar is known for its panoramic views of the city and sea, especially at sunset, as well as its cozy and friendly atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Petraki Miltiadous 3, Street 8015
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00