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Piedra All Day Cafe Lounge Bar in Cyprus

Piedra All Day Cafe Lounge Bar

About

This popular and stylish establishment is located in the Old Town of Paphos, Cyprus. The bar is known for its panoramic views of the city and sea, especially at sunset, as well as its cozy and friendly atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Petraki Miltiadous 3, Street 8015
+35797859133

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00