We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Seasons Oriental in Cyprus

Seasons Oriental

About

One of the best Chinese restaurants on the island, awarded numerous prizes for its authenticity and service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

67/69 Amathountos Avenue Ag.Tychonas, Limassol, 4532 Agios Tychon, 4532
+35725858000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday19:00 - 22:30
Saturday19:00 - 22:30
Sunday19:00 - 22:30