Seasons Oriental in Cyprus
About
One of the best Chinese restaurants on the island, awarded numerous prizes for its authenticity and service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
67/69 Amathountos Avenue Ag.Tychonas, Limassol, 4532 Agios Tychon, 4532
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday19:00 - 22:30
Thursday19:00 - 22:30
Friday19:00 - 22:30
Saturday19:00 - 22:30
Sunday19:00 - 22:30