Columbia Steak House in Cyprus
About
A popular spot among the local business elite, it offers an excellent selection of premium steaks and an international wine list.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Columbia Plaza, Agiou Andreou 223, Limassol 3036
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 23:00
Tuesday18:30 - 23:00
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday18:30 - 23:00
Saturday18:30 - 23:00
Sunday18:30 - 23:00