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Columbia Steak House in Cyprus

Columbia Steak House

About

A popular spot among the local business elite, it offers an excellent selection of premium steaks and an international wine list.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Columbia Plaza, Agiou Andreou 223, Limassol 3036
+35725321800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 23:00
Tuesday18:30 - 23:00
Wednesday18:30 - 23:00
Thursday18:30 - 23:00
Friday18:30 - 23:00
Saturday18:30 - 23:00
Sunday18:30 - 23:00